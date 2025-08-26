‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ surpasses James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ in Japan

Part one of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle arc trilogy has emerged as the third highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, surpassing classic hits like James Cameron’s Titanic, Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday.

The film has amassed about USD 190.8 million globally in its 38 days at the box office. Within 45 days of its theatrical run in Japan, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle overtook Titanic in the all-time box office rankings list.

The six-week gross was 108.1% of that of the franchise's previous film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which earned 25.9 billion yen (176 million USD) by its sixth weekend in November 2020.

The first place in the all-time box office hits at the Japanese box office is still held by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which released in 2020. Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning film Spirited Away occupies the second position. Titanic, Frozen and Makato Shinkai’s Your Name have received the ranks following Infinity Castle.

Infinity Castle Arc trilogy Part 1 is set to release in Indian theatres on September 12.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day to find that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He resolves to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. Soon, he comes across the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training to become a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the vicious demons.

The Infinity Castle Arc trilogy follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The first part of the Infinity Castle arc shows Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.