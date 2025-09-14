‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ earns more than Rs 25 crore in India in two days

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned more than Rs 25 crore nett at the Indian box office at the end of its second day in theatres, as per trade reports.

According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, the anime film collected Rs 26.92 crore nett in India in two days.

On its opening day on September 12, Infinity Castle earned Rs 13 core nett, which was more than the combined collection of The Conjuring 4, Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. The earnings increased marginally to Rs 13.92 crore on Day 2.

Prior to its release, Infinity Castle registered the highest advance booking sales for an animation film in India for the opening day as well as the weekend. The anime sold around 2 lakh tickets before its theatrical release in India.

Infinity Castle is the first part in the movie trilogy covering the final arc of the series. It follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.