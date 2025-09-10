Delhi HC directs late Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur to disclose all his personal assets

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed late Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur to disclose all his assets as on date of his passing (June 12) following a suit filed by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's children demanding a share in the personal assets of their late father, according to legal news portal Live Law.

Justice Jyoti Singh, while dictating the order, said, “Let plaint be registered as suit. Written statements within two weeks. In Order 39 Rule 1, issue notice. Replies within three weeks. Rejoinder a week thereafter. Defendant no 1 will file a list of all the assets (of the deceased), immovable or movable, known to said defendant as on June 12, 2025. List after three weeks for consideration of ad-interim injunction at 2.30pm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter is next listed on October 9. The suit has been filed by Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur against their father's second wife Priya Kapur and their son as well as the deceased's mother Rani Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah. Marwah was the purported executor of a will dated March 21, 2025.

Karisma’s children claimed that neither Kapur mentioned about the will nor their stepmother, Priya Kapur. No other person ever mentioned its existence either.

They alleged that the conduct of Priya demonstrates “without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated” by her.

Priya's counsel, on the other hand, argued that though the will was not registered, it wasn't ‘invalid’.

“It's not registered. Unregistered does not take the nature away. There is a judgment which says an unregistered does not take the validity away. When I set up the will, my lady will be entitled to examine if it is suspicious in nature. All this crying and weeping that is going on, just six days before the suit, the plaintiffs received Rs 1900 crore from the trust. What more do they want?” the counsel asked, as per a report by news agency PTI.