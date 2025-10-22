Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua’s face on Diwali

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their baby daughter Dua’s face on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali. The couple welcomed their daughter on September 8 last year.

Deepika shared a set of pictures from their second Diwali together. In the pictures, the one-year-old smiled, and adorably held her tiny finger in her mouth. Deepika held her in her arms, while Ranveer looked at Dua and smiled.

Deepika twinned in red with her daughter in the photos. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a white kurta pyjama. In the last picture, Dua was seen sitting on Deepika’s lap as the festivities took place.

The Bollywood fraternity flooded the comments section with their love. “Oh my god,” wrote Ananya Panday. “God bless. Baby Dua is a perfect mix of mumma and papa. Happy Diwali to the beautiful family,” Shreya Ghoshal commented. “God bless,” Priyanka Chopra added. “Wow what a cutie. God bless Happy Diwali,” Arjun Rampal said.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. Last year, on Diwali, they announced the baby’s name on social media. “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude,” they wrote.