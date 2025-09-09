Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc unravels a mysterious death in church in new ‘Knives Out’ movie; watch trailer

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc returns to unravel another mystery in Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the trailer for which was dropped on Monday.

The two-minutes-16-second long video opens with the funeral of Monsignor Wicks (played by Josh Brolin) who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a local church. After delivering a sermon, he entered a sealed concrete chamber — only to be discovered dead inside just 30 minutes later.

With no clear suspects and no logical explanation, local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) turns to detective Benoit Blanc to solve the mystery.

“A holy mystery unfolds. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery arrives in select theaters Nov 26 and on Netflix worldwide Dec 12,” Netflix wrote on Instagram.

The film features an ensemble cast including Josh O’Connor playing Rev. Jud Duplentis and Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix.

Jeremy Renner steps in as Dr Nat Sharp, Kerry Washington is Vera Draven, Andrew Scott is Lee Ross, Cailee Spaeny is Simone Vivane, Daryl McCormack plays Cy Draven and Thomas Haden Church rounds off the list of suspects as Samson Holt.

The third film in Johnson’s whodunit franchise will serve as the Opening Night Gala at the BFI London Film Festival on October 8, ahead of a select theatrical release on November 28. It will drop globally on Netflix on December 12.

Johnson kicked off the Benoit Blanc franchise with Knives Out in 2019, which went on to gross over USD 312 worldwide. Wake Up Dead Man is the second of Johnson’s two-movie deal with Netflix after Glass Onion (2022).