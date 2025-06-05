Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande navigate their complex bond amid new challenges in ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer

Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda, navigate their complex friendship amidst new challenges in the trailer of Wicked: For Good, a sequel to 2024 musical-fantasy Wicked.

Dropped on Thursday, the two-minute-44-second video picks up the narrative where the first film concluded and covers the years after Glinda and Elphaba decided to part ways.

According to the synopsis, Elphaba is now considered the enemy of the Wizard of Oz, who has ordered Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) to hunt her down. Meanwhile, Glinda has become the Good Witch of the North and is adored by the people of Oz.

The film will reunite the two witches as they face trials that challenge their bond and beliefs. Their choices and adventures will have far-reaching consequences that will change the fate of Oz forever.

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked: For Good also stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

The first film, Wicked, is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The film tells the story of Elphaba Thropp, who was bullied all her life for her skin colour. She leads a lonely and troubled life until she accompanies her sister, Nessarose, to Shiz University and is discovered by an intimidating professor, Madam Morrible.

At the Academy Awards this year, Wicked bagged two trophies — best costume design for Paul Tazewell and best production design for Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales — from 10 nominations.

Wicked bagged three wins — for best director, best production design and best costume design — at the Critics’ Choice Awards this year.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21.