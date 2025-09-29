Rohit Roy, Thakur Anoop Singh-starrer ‘Controll’ to hit theatres on October 10

Controll, a cyber-crime thriller inspired by real incidents, will release in theatres on October 10, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Safdar Abaas, the film stars Rohit Roy and Thakur Anoop Singh in lead roles and is produced by Dhaval Gada and Abhay Sinha. It is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story explores the rising threats of cyber frauds, data leaks and online scams in the digital age. Singh essays the role of an Army officer for the first time, while Roy, known for his work in television and films, co-stars.

Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Siddharth Banerjee and others feature in supporting roles. The official poster was unveiled on Sunday, with the trailer scheduled for release on Monday.

“YOUR DATA IS THEIR WEAPON! Here’s the official poster of #Controll - the cyber-thriller that'll make you think twice,” the makers wrote on social media. The film carries the tagline: “Your Data is Their Weapon”.

“My character is a perfect blend of being the eldest son of the house who’s vulnerable, caring yet fierce to take on anyone being a threat to his family. The complexity of the character is what makes it unique and special for me to play,” Thakur Anoop Singh said in a statement.