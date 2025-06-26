‘Squid Game’ creator says final season won’t have a happy ending: ‘The world has less hope’

Fans hoping for a happy ending in the final season of Squid Game may be disappointed. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that the Netflix show, which became a global sensation with its violent take on inequality and survival, will end on a dark note.

“The world, as I observe it, has less hope,” Hwang told The Guardian in an interview. “If a story is holding up a mirror to something, then it’s not always a happy ending. Squid Game is no exception.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 3 of the Korean thriller drops on Netflix on June 27 and will be the final chapter in the story. Hwang said the show would continue to ask tough questions about humanity, morality and the future. “I wanted to explore questions like, ‘What is the very last resort of humankind? And do we have the will to give future generations something better?’” he said.

The new season was filmed back to back with Season 2, leaving no room for changes based on feedback. The second season had divided fans, with some calling it too intense and others enjoying the higher stakes. Lead actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays the main character Gi-hun, said the story remained focused on its core message. “Instead of fixing the narrative, we just wanted to make sure the message was conveyed,” he told The Guardian.

Season 3 will feature new games, characters and twists, but the tone will remain grim. “It’s going to be very entertaining – but with a message,” said Lee.

The show, which began as a limited series, became Netflix’s most-watched non-English title and sparked a reality spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge. Hwang admitted that he had not planned to make more than one season. “But because it was met with so much love from across the world, I had to do subsequent seasons,” he said.

On whether viewers will be satisfied with the ending, Lee said, “The finale was something even I didn’t expect. I think a lot of people will have different reactions. It’s definitely going to spark conversation.”