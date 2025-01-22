Cosmo Jarvis joins star-studded cast of Guy Ritchie's 'Wife & Dog'

British Cosmo Jarvis has joined the cast of filmmaker Guy Ritchie's new movie "Wife & Dog".

The actor, who recently received praise for his performance in FX’s smash hit period series “Shogun", will feature alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The details of the plot are currently being kept under wraps. However, it is reported in American media that the filmmaker will return to the colourful, back-stabbing world of British aristocracy that he explored in both “The Gentlemen” Netflix series and his 2019 feature.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Jarvis will be essaying the role of Hopkins’ son and brother of Pike’s character.

“Wife & Dog” has a screenplay by Ritchie, who also produces alongside long-time producing partner Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg of production banner Black Bear.

Executive producers include Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler.

Jarvis broke with the 2016 indie movie "Lady Macbeth", co-starring Florence Pugh and Naomi Ackie, and then starred in films such as “Calm With Horses” and Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Persuasion”.

In “Shōgun”, Jarvis played the lead role of shipwrecked English sailor John Blackthorne.

He will be next seen in Warner Bros’ crime gangster drama “The Alto Knights”, co-starring Robert De Niro, A24’s Iraq War thriller “Warfare” from Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, and Australian prison drama “Inside".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.