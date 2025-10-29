Chris Evans and Alba Baptista quietly welcome their first child: Reports

Actor couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly welcomed their first child. The Captain America star and the Warrior Nun actress became parents on Saturday in Massachusetts, as per TMZ.

Neither Evans nor Baptista has made an official announcement yet, and details about the baby’s name and gender remain undisclosed. The couple, known for keeping their relationship private, also did not publicly announce the pregnancy.

Evans and Baptista tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Cape Cod. They had confirmed their relationship only nine months before the wedding, after years of dating.

Speculation about Baptista’s pregnancy surfaced earlier this year when a fan account shared a Father’s Day post in June, prompting Alba’s father, Luiz Baptista, to comment, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming”. The comment fuelled fan theories that the couple was expecting.

Following their wedding, Evans had expressed his desire to start a family. Speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2024, he said, “I hope so,” when asked about fatherhood, adding, “The title of dad is an exciting one.”

On the work front, Evans was last seen in Honey Don’t!. He also appeared in Materialists and Sacrifice, while Baptista starred in Borderline and will next be seen in Mother Mary and Voltron.