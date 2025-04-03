Soha Ali Khan’s evil ‘daasi’ sends chills down the spine in ‘Chhorii 2’ trailer

Actress Soha Ali Khan’s “daasi” sends chills down the spine in the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming supernatural drama Chhorii 2, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as a mother striving to protect her daughter from evil forces.

Dropped by the streamer on Thursday, the two-minute-16-second-long trailer opens with a voice-over narrating to a little girl the story of an evil king who was unhappy upon the birth of his daughter. The video suggests he hired Soha Ali Khan’s daasi to kill the little girl, setting off a series of blood-curdling events, which haunt the community to this day.

A sequel to Vishal Furia’s 2021 horror film, Chhorii 2 also stars Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma in key roles.

A remake of Vishal’s 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, the original film premiered on Prime Video on November 26, 2021. It follows the story of a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

Chhorii 2, also directed by Vishal Furia, is expected to continue Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from Chhorrii.

“Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult while fighting societal malpractices and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Set to hit Prime Video on April 11, Chhorii 2 will be produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

Bharuccha was last seen in Pranay Meshram’s 2023 thriller film Akelli. She also has Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki in the pipeline. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman.