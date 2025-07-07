Caterina Murino expecting her first child with her partner and lawyer Edouard Rigaud

Italian actor Caterina Murino, best known for starring in "Casino Royale", is expecting her first child with her partner and lawyer Edouard Rigaud.

The 47-year-old actor shared the news in an interview with French publication Gala, according to entertainment magazine People.

The actor said she used in vitro fertilization, also known as IVF (assisted reproductive technology used to help conceive a child) and admitted having two miscarriages in the past.

"At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature. You don't always decide when the right time to become a mother comes," she said.

Asked about her pregnancy journey so far, the actor added, "I haven't had any discomfort, no diabetes, no insomnia." She is expecting a baby boy and the due date is late summer.

Murino had her breakthrough with the James Bond film "Casino Royale". Released in 2006, the action thriller was directed by Martin Campbell and also featured Daniel Craig in the role of Bond.

Besides "Casino Royale", the actor has been a part of projects such as "Venicephrenia", "Disclaimer" and "Se son rose".

Riguard and Murino began dating in 2019.

