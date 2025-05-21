‘The Bear’ Season 4 trailer sets the clock ticking on Carmy’s culinary dreams

Carmy and his crew are back in the kitchen and this time the heat is more intense than ever. FX has unveiled the trailer for Season 4 of its critically-acclaimed series The Bear, teasing a make-or-break chapter in the story of the troubled yet tenacious chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White).

The new season, which premieres on June 25, picks up right where Season 3 left off — with dreams clashing against deadlines, egos, and now, a ticking clock.

The trailer opens with Carmy’s investor and uncle, Cicero (Oliver Platt), revealing that the restaurant’s finances are hanging by a thread. He puts up a large clock in the kitchen, and warns that when time runs out, so does the money.

Season 3 concluded with the much-delayed opening of The Bear — a fine-dining evolution of the beloved but rundown sandwich joint The Beef — only for the team to immediately confront the brutal realities of the restaurant industry. A scathing review triggers Carmy’s spiral into self-doubt.

In this season, Carmy grapples with artistic perfectionism and personal demons, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) attempts to repair the cracks in his personal life, particularly his strained relationship with his ex-wife. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), the restaurant’s co-pilot and creative backbone, finds herself at a crossroads when a life-changing offer comes her way.

The rest of the ensemble — Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson — return to round out a kitchen that functions more like a dysfunctional family than a team.

Created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as director and executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson and Matty Matheson, The Bear won 10 Emmys for its first season alone.