‘Camp Rock’ stars Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas reunite at Jonas Brothers’ New Jersey concert

Disney’s musical romance drama Camp Rock fans were in for a nostalgic ride as Demi Lovato’s Mitchie Torres and Joe Jonas’ Shane Gray reunited on stage after 15 years to perform This Is Me at Jonas Brothers’ New Jersey concert Monday.

On Monday, American pop band Jonas Brothers kicked off their 20th anniversary tour at MetLife Stadium, with Demi Lovato joining them on stage as a special guest.

The singers previously shared screen space in Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). In the film franchise, Demi and Joe played each other’s on-screen love interest.

During the New Jersey concert, Demi and Jonas Brothers performed some of the popular tracks from the films, including This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing. The performance immediately went viral on social media, sending the concert crowd and online fandom into a frenzy.

Demi Lovato also shared pictures from the concert night on Instagram and wrote, “Hey Siri, play this is me by Mitchie Torres.”

Following their duet performance, Joe shared an embrace with Demi on stage, making fans emotional over their unexpected reunion.

Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas shared a set of pictures from the concert and penned a heartfelt note, thanking the special guests and fans for attending their show.

“Can’t put into words what last night meant to me and my family. Growing up down the street from this iconic venue and having the chance to play to a sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true. Not to mention the special guests who were gracious enough to give incredible performances that signified the journey we’ve been on over these past 20 years. My heart is full,” Nick wrote on Instagram.

His wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, commented, “So proud!”

Camp Rock follows the story of Mitchie (Demi), a teenage girl who desperately wants to spend her summer in a music camp, but the only way she can get in is by working in the kitchen. When a teen pop star, Shane (Joe), who took part in the camp with his brothers, overhears Mitchie singing, he sets out to find the girl behind the voice.

The films are available to stream on JioHotstar.