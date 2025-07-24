California doctor pleads guilty to selling Matthew Perry ketamine before actor’s death

California-based doctor Salvador Plasencia, accused of providing ketamine access to F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Matthew Perry weeks before the actor died of an overdose in 2023, has pleaded guilty, the US media reported on Thursday.

Plasencia will face a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison for each count at his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for December 3, the US Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The LA doctor, however, will be free on bond and intends to give up his medical practice license in the upcoming six weeks, he has indicated via his attorneys.

A statement shared on behalf of Plasencia with CNN mentions that the doctor is “profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry.”

The statement further reads that “he is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution” and realises “his failure to protect Mr. Perry, a patient who was especially vulnerable due to addiction.”

Plasencia was one of the five people charged in connection with the mysterious death of Matthew Perry. Last month, the doctor had agreed to plead guilty of the charges in court.

Ketamine serves as an anesthetic medicine that induces unconsciousness and alleviates pain. Although it is safe when used in a controlled amount, the drug has potential risks, including life-threatening side effects, if they are taken uncontrollably.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles apartment in October 2023. He was 54.

The BBC reported that in text messages shared with prosecutors by one Mark Chavez, a doctor who already pleaded guilty in the case, Plasencia called Perry a “moron” and wondered how much he'd be willing to pay for the drugs.

As per documents filed for the plea agreement, Plasencia injected Perry with ketamine at his home and in the parking lot of the Long Beach Aquarium. He had given instructions to Perry's assistant on how to administer the drug and would also sell extra vials for them to keep at home, according to the BBC report.

Prosecutors alleged that Plasencia was part of an underground network of dealers and professionals.

In 2023, Perry was taking legally-permitted dosage of the drug to cope with depression. However, he reportedly asked for more than what was prescribed.

The plea agreement mentions that between September 30, 2023 and October 12, 2023, Dr. Plasencia sold twenty 5ml (100mg/ml) vials of ketamine, less than a full package of ketamine lozenges, and syringes to Perry and his assistant.