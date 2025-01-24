Coldplay drops glimpses from their stay in Mumbai ahead of Ahmedabad concerts

British rock band Coldplay on Friday shared glimpses from their Mumbai stay ahead of their shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

The video featuring lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, revisits the band’s cherished moments in Mumbai. Set to their 2015 chartbuster Hymn for the Weekend, the video also offers glimpses of fans singing along with Martin during the concerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attended by numerous celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur, Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Kusha Kapila and Patralekhaa, Coldplay’s concerts at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21 were a celebration of music and melodies. The band performed some of their iconic hits like Paradise (2011), Viva La Vida (2008) and Yellow (2000).

Coldplay’s Mumbai shows were filled with several unforgettable moments — from Martin asking the meaning of “Jai Shri Ram” to him singing 2024’s We Pray with Heeriye singer Jasleen Royal.

The band will next head to Ahmedabad, where it will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show”, the January 26 concert will be streamed live from Ahmedabad across India on Disney+ Hotstar.

The shows are part of Coldplay’s The Music of the Spheres World Tour, their eighth concert tour, which seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.

Coldplay has returned to India nine years after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.