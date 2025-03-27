MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5

Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 is currently in production

PTI Published 27.03.25, 06:39 PM
Renee Zellweger

Hollywood star Renee Zellweger is the latest addition to the cast of the popular crime comedy series "Only Murders in the Building".

Zellweger, who won two Academy Awards for her performances in "Cold Mountain" (2004) and "Judy" (2020), will feature in the upcoming fifth season of the show, alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the Hulu series follows three neighbours in a New York City apartment who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

The fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building" premiered in August last year and the show was renewed for the fifth season a month later.

Besides Zellweger, season five will also feature actors Christoph Waltz and Keegan Michael Kay.

In the new season, the three neighbours will investigate the death of Lester (Teddy Coluca), the Arconia doorman who was killed at the end of season four.

"Only Murders in the Building" season five is currently in production. It is produced by 20th Television.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

