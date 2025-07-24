Brad Pitt-starrer racing drama ‘F1’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India

Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama F1 has zoomed past the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office, Warner Bros India announced on Tuesday. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, the film premiered in Indian theatres on June 27.

With a gross collection of Rs 102.06 crore, F1 becomes the third Hollywood title this year to enter the prestigious Rs 100-crore club in India, following Jurassic World Rebirth and Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning.

While F1 has crossed the Rs 100-crore milestone in terms of gross collections, its nett collection in India stands at Rs 85.08 crore.

“No pit stops. No slowing down. Just full throttle at the Indian Box Office,” Warner Bros India posted on X.

F1 marks the return of Brad Pitt to the big screen as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver who comes out of a 30-year retirement following a near-fatal crash. Partnering with a young racing prodigy, Hayes must help rescue a struggling team owned by an old friend.

The ensemble cast features Damson Idris as the rookie driver, alongside Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in key roles.

Brad Pitt serves as producer alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner.

Meanwhile, James Gunn’s Superman continues to perform well at the Indian box office. The DC superhero movie has collected Rs 45.32 crore nett in 13 days. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey-starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth has collected Rs 93.15 crore gross in India in 19 days.