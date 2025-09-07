TIFF 2025: Bobby Deol represents Dharmendra at ‘Sholay’ screening

Actor Bobby Deol attended the gala premiere of the 4K restored version of the Bollywood classic Sholay at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, representing his father Dharmendra.

Deol accompanied Ramesh Sippy, director of the 1975 classic, alongside producer Shehzad Sippy and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, on the red carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the film, Dharmendra plays the role of Veeru, a criminal who gets hired by a retired policeman (Sanjeev Kapoor) to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai plays his partner-in-crime.

The 4K restored version of the Ramesh Sippy directorial had its world premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna in June. The film has been restored by FHF at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with Sippy Films.

“Sholay was restored using the best surviving elements: an interpositive and two-colour reversal intermediates found in a warehouse in UK and a second interpositive dating from 1978 deposited by Sippy Films and preserved by Film Heritage Foundation,” the official handle of FHF wrote on Instagram.

The director’s cut has been reconstructed and restored in 4K including the original ending as well as two deleted scenes.

Sholay’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances made it a massive hit. Its soundtrack, composed by R.D. Burman, added to its enduring legacy.