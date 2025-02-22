Bloomsbury and Marvel team up for multi-volume book series ‘Marvel Age of Comics’

Bloomsbury and Marvel have announced a multi-year, multi-volume licensing agreement to develop and publish Marvel Age of Comics, a series of visually stunning books by authors like Paul Cornell and Chris Ryall that would delve into the history of Marvel Comics.

Much like Bloomsbury’s popular 33 1/3 series, books in the new series will offer in-depth examinations of individual comic storylines, character origins and transformations, and the social and historical themes reflected in Marvel’s narratives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each title will primarily be narrative nonfiction, enriched with carefully curated artwork and archival materials from Marvel’s digital collections. Designed to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers, the series will be available in paperback, hardback and audio formats.

“Marvel Age of Comics offers a uniquely accessible entry point into the wider Marvel canon by blending personal narrative with a look back at comics history through the decades. This brand-new series will bring together a variety of talented writers, critics, pop culture experts, educators, and intellectuals to explore the expansive catalogue and characters from Marvel Comics history,” reads an announcement on Marvel’s official website.

The new series will explore the rich history of more than 85 years of Marvel Comics. Marvel boasts of popular superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Daredevil, Wolverine, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Popular superhero teams such as the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Guardians of the Galaxy are also part of the Marvel Universe. The series is launching with three books in November — Doctor Strange: A Decade of Dark Magic by Stuart Moore, The Mighty Avengers vs the 1970s by Paul Cornell and Daredevil: Born Again by Chris Ryall. A fourth title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales by Ytasha L. Womack, is set to be published in May 2026.