Blackpink member Lisa set to become first Korean artist to perform at the Oscars

K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa is set to become the first Korean artist to perform at the Oscars, according to an announcement made by the Academy on Monday.

Lisa will perform at the 97th Oscars alongside American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer RAYE, the organisers of the event said in a statement.

“Three global superstars. One epic Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema. Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the #Oscars,” the Academy announced on Instagram.

At the Oscars, the trio will perform the song Born Again, released under Lisa’s record label LLOUD on February 7. Born Again is the first single from Lisa’s debut solo album Alter Ego.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and rap artist Queen Latifah are also set to perform at the Oscars this year.

After quitting YG Entertainment with bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, Lisa launched her label company LLOUD in February last year. Following the launch of her company, Lisa released three singles — Rockstar, New Woman (featuring Rosalia) and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).

The singer recently made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16.

The 97th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2. The ceremony will be live-streamed on JioHotstar on March 3 (IST).