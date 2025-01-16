Salman Khan’s pet dog Toro dies, actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia V Vantur pays tribute

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s pet dog Toro has passed away, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia V Vantur confirmed on social media on Wednesday with a heartfelt note.

Sharing a video carrying heartwarming moments spent with her furry friend, the Romanian singer-actress wrote, “Thank u for blessing our lives my lovely Toro Boy. U’ll be with us forever ❤️ #rip #toro.”

Fans took to the comments section to express their support for the actor. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha dropped heartbreak emojis to extend love and strength.

In 2019, Salman Khan had shared a picture of himself with Toro on X. “Spending time with the most loving, loyal, and selfless species,” he had written. The actor has often been spotted with Toro who accompanied him to the gym.

Iulia is often seen at Salman’s family get-togethers. Recently, Salman celebrated Iulia's father's birthday in Dubai. Sharing pictures of Salman with her family, Iulia wrote, “Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you 🤗❤️ 2 heroes 😀.”

The rumours of Salman and Iulia’s relationship date back to 2011, when the latter visited India on a holiday.

Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, slated to hit theatres in March. In the A.R. Murugadoss directorial, Salman returns in his massy action-hero avatar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi.