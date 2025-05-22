‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant Shilpa Shirodkar says she has recovered from Covid 19

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who made her return to TV screens with Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18 last year, has recovered from Covid-19, she said on Thursday.

“Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you each one of you for your love. Have a super blessed Thursday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

Earlier this week, Shilpa announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19. “Hello people. I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks,” she wrote on Instagram.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, fellow Bigg Boss 18 participant Chum Darang and Shilpa’s elder sister and former Miss India winner, actress Namrata Shirodkar, had wished her a speedy recovery.

Shilpa Shirodkar, a former model, was a popular face in Hindi cinema between 1989 and 2000. She returned to the screen after a 13-year hiatus with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (2013), and most recently appeared in Bigg Boss 18 (2024). She has been married to Aparesh Ranjit since 2000 and is a mother to a daughter. Her sister Namrata is married to actor Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa is expected to feature next in Jatadhara, an upcoming film starring Sudheer Babu.

Following her stint on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Shilpa made headlines for her dramatic physical transformation. In March, she revealed on Instagram that she had lost 13–14 kg since her time in the Bigg Boss house. “My #BiggBoss journey has been about growth, learning, and transformation! Enjoying the new ME.” the 51-year-old actress wrote, alongside a before-and-after picture.

Recently, Singapore and Hong Kong health authorities warned that Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the two countries.