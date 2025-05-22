‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to ‘Lilo & Stitch’: Films releasing in cinemas this Friday

From a much-awaited romcom to the live-action adaptation of an animated classic, a variety of films are hitting theatres this Friday. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bhool Chuk Maaf (Hindi)

Directed by: Karan Sharma

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Bhool Chuk Maaf is written and directed by Karan Sharma. Rajkummar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli. He wakes up each day to the same haldi ceremony, utterly confused as to why his wedding day never comes.

Lilo & Stitch (English)

Directed by: Dean Fleischer Camp

Cast: Chris Sanders, Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch reimagines the beloved 2002 animated classic which revolves around the unbreakable bond shared by an alien named Stitch and a young girl named Lilo. Stitch escapes from a spaceship and crash lands on earth, where he strikes a friendship with Lilo.

Kesari Veer (Hindi)

Directed by: Prince Dhiman

Cast: Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma

Kesari Veer is a historical action drama narrating the story of Hamirji Gohil, a fearless warrior who stood up against the Tughlaq Empire in defense of the Somnath Temple. Pancholi stars in the titular role, while Vivek Oberoi takes on the role of Zafar Khan, a Tughlaq commander hellbent on plundering the temple. Suniel Shetty plays Vegdaji, an ally who joins Veer Hamirji in the mission to protect the temple.

Pune Highway (Hindi)

Directed by: Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul da Cunha

Cast: Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnis, Ketaki Narayan, Sudeep Modak

Pune Highway is a thriller film directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul da Cunha. It premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2024. The film tells a gripping story about friendship and a mysterious murder. It follows the discovery of a body and the dark secrets that slowly come to light.

Onko Ki Kothin (Bengali)

Directed by: Saurav Palodhi

Cast: Riddhiman, Tapamoy, Gitashree, Parno Mittra, Prosun Shom, Shankar Debnath, Ushashi Chakraborty

Premiering at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Onko Ki Kothin follows three children — Babin, Dolly, and Tyre — growing up in a Kolkata slum. They dream of becoming a doctor, nurse, and engineer. They build a makeshift hospital from scraps, determined to help their community. When Babin’s father falls critically ill, their mission to find an oxygen cylinder leads them through a series of challenges and unlikely encounters.

Bramhaarjun (Bengali)

Directed by: Souvik Dey

Cast: Rohaan Bhattacharjee, Anindya Sengupta, Priyanka Bhattacharjee, Kharaj Mukherjee, Anindya Banerjee, Joyjeet Banerjee

Brahmaarjun is an action thriller set in Jharkhand, where two territories — Galudi and Sheikhmuluk — are under the grip of rival gangs. Galudi is dominated by Naresh Pal and his men, while Sheikhmuluk falls under the control of Alam Sheikh. Both factions thrive on smuggling drugs, sparking an intense turf war. Enter Brahma and Arjun, two ambitious individuals who change the course of this power play.

Chandrabindoo (Bengali)

Directed by: Raja Chanda

Cast: Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen, Santilal Mukherjee, Anirban Chakrabarti, Tulika Bose, Shaheb Bhattacharjee

Directed by Raja Chanda, Chandrabindoo is a supernatural fantasy drama revolving around a heartbroken young man and a widow who form an unexpected bond as they cope with their individual losses. As they seek comfort in each other, the lingering presence of their departed loved ones offers them one final opportunity for closure.

Ace (Tamil)

Directed by: Arumuga Kumar

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, P. S. Avinash, Babloo Prithiveeraj

Directed by Arumuga Kumar, who has previously worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Ace is a romantic crime comedy marking Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth’s foray into Tamil cinema. The story follows Kannan (Sethupathi), a man eager to start a new life overseas. However, his plans unravel when a botched heist drags him into the criminal underworld. Caught in a perilous maze of betrayal and violence, Kannan must fight to survive and find a way out.

Narivetta (Malayalam)

Directed by: Anuraj Manohar

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Cheran

Written by Abin Joseph and directed by Anuraj Manohar, Narivetta revolves around a cop played by Tovino Thomas. As per the IMDb synopsis, Narivetta is a “global examination of state-sanctioned violence through policing, exploring how power structures meant to protect citizens can transform into systems of control, particularly affecting marginalized communities”.