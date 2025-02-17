Badshah shouts ‘free Samay Raina’ during live concert in Vadodara, faces backlash

Singer-rapper Badshah has landed in the crosshairs of netizens for shouting “free Samay Raina” during a recent concert at Vadodara’s Parul University.

Videos of the show, shared by fan accounts, show the audience erupting in cheers as Badshah voices his support for comedian Samay Raina during the live show.

However, a section of netizens slammed Badshah for supporting Raina. "Free Samay...Par abhi tak jail to nahi hui hai (But he has not been arrested yet),” wrote one X user. “He should too be taken to task,” wrote another, expressing anger and disappointment. Another social media user mentioned that Badshah had supported Raina even during his concert at Bhubaneswar’s KIIT University. “He told today also at kiit university,” reads a comment on X.

Badshah previously appeared as a guest on an episode of Samay Raina’s show, India's Got Latent. He has also collaborated with Raina on the music video for Baawe alongside rapper Raftaar.

Earlier, Raftar shared a cryptic post on social media about the human tendency to savour the downfall of successful people. "People often enjoy seeing successful individuals fail...It's worth reflecting on why we feel this way, questioning whether it's about justice or soothing our own insecurities," he wrote in his post.

The controversy stems from YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s distasteful comments about parental sex on Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, which sparked outrage.

Multiple FIRs and complaints were lodged against both of them. Allahbadia later apologised, and Raina deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel. “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all ‘India’s Got Latent’ videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” he wrote on X.