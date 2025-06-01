Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh announce second pregnancy

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh Mehta, are expecting their second baby, the couple announced in a joint post on Instagram on Sunday.

“The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again,” reads Mehta and Parekh’s post on Instagram.

One of the photos shows Mehta kissing his wife on her cheek. Clad in a grey dress, Parekh caresses her baby bump. Little Sufi joins in the celebration with a drawing of their growing family. His hand painted portrait also features his sibling-to-be.

Actress Niti Taylor, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and actress Dia Mirza extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments section of the post. “Wow. Such wonderful news. Congratulations and God bless,” wrote singer Harshdeep Kaur. “Congratulations babies,” posted actress Drashti Dhami.

Known for his role in Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Mehta tied the knot with Parekh on January 28, 2012. They welcomed their son, Sufi, in February 2021. The couple often post glimpses of their family life on Instagram.

Mehta also appeared in television shows like Crime Patrol and Ishqbaaaz. Parekh, on the other hand, is a vocalist and runs her own YouTube channel.