Babil Khan on working with Jasleen Royal: ‘Her voice sweeps me off my feet’

Actor Babil Khan on Tuesday recalled his experience of collaborating with singer Jasleen Royal on the 2023 music video Dastoor, saying that her voice sweeps him off his feet.

“When Jasleen wanted to do a music video with me everyone was overjoyed (I mean she’s a star and I’m still on the journey), I was overjoyed too but not for the same reasons. I did this video because @jasleenroyal has a voice that only god can give and sometimes a voice can save a soul,” wrote Babil on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Qala actor shared that he has known Jasleen for a decade and her voice always sweeps him off his feet. “I have known this beautiful girl since she was making videos on YouTube a decade ago and her voice has and will always sweep me off my feet and place me on a cloud that reassures me that my troubles are away even if just for 3 minutes,” wrote Babil in his note.

Helmed by Taani Tanvir, Dastoor also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. Penned by Aditya Sharma, the music video is produced by Japji Singh alongside Jasleen under the banner of Warner Music India.

On the work front, Babil was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984 which also stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma.

Jasleen, on the other hand, recently recorded the song Sahiba. The music video features actors Radhikka Madan and Vijay Deverakonda.