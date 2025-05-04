Babil Khan deactivates Instagram after calling Ananya Panday, other Bolly celebs ‘rude’

Actor Babil Khan deactivated his Instagram account shortly after he shared a series of videos on his Instagram Stories in which he broke down into tears and accused several Bollywood stars, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Arjun Kapoor, of being ‘rude’.

Instagram

Though Babil later deleted the videos, the clips have now gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos Babil is heard saying, “Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I’ve ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better...I got to show you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you."

"What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal...There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude,” the 26-year-old actor continued.

On the work front, Babil is known for his performance in the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984. He also starred in Anvita Dutt’s Qala alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Elder son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan recently starred in Amit Golani’s ZEE5 cyber thriller Logout.