‘One vs all’: Guru Randhawa’s cryptic response after facing backlash for ‘Azul’

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has posted a cryptic response to the ongoing controversy surrounding his latest music video Azul on social media. The post comes days before his September 2 hearing at Ludhiana District Court.

Recently, the 33-year-old musician faced severe backlash for allegedly sexualising school girls and comparing them to different brands of alcohol in his latest music video Azul.

However, that is not the only controversy Randhawa is facing at the moment. In a separate case, he has been summoned by Ludhiana District Court to appear before it on September 2 for allegedly promoting drug use through the lyrics of his July release Sirra.

Shortly after the music video for Azul went viral, netizens voiced their outrage and condemned Randhawa for “objectifying minor girls in school uniforms”.

“Objectifying schoolgirls in a music video isn’t art, it’s harmful,” wrote an X user, while another noted, “Paedophilia is not music”.

Randhawa took to Instagram on Saturday to share a set of cryptic posts amid the backlash. “Azul is Azuling. When God is with you, you only move forward,” read the caption to one of Randhawa’s Instagram stories.

“Jado mein sab nu khush karn lagga, dukhi ho gya. Ajj mein khud khush hann, sab dukhi ho gaye. (When I tried making everyone happy, I was sad. Today, when I am happy, everyone else is sad),” he wrote in another story on Instagram.

Later, he shared a photo with the caption, “One vs All. Just the Beginning.”

Released on August 6, Azul opens with Randhawa visiting an all-girls school as a photographer. The rest of the two-minute-31-second-long video allegedly objectifies minor girls in school uniforms. At the time the report was filed on Sunday, the video had garnered over 46 million views on YouTube.