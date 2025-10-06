MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Arjunn Dutta’s National Award-winning film ‘Deep Fridge’ to hit screens in November

The movie starring Abir Chatterjee and Tanushree Chakraborty won Best Bengali Film at the 71st National Film Awards

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.10.25, 02:16 PM
A poster of ‘Deep Fridge’

A poster of ‘Deep Fridge’ Instagram

Kolkata-based filmmaker Arjunn Dutta’s National Award-winning film Deep Fridge is set to release on November 21, the makers announced on Monday.

The drama, starring Abir Chatterjee and Tanushree Chakraborty, was named Best Bengali Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards in August.

Sharing the first-look poster on Instagram, production house Colors of Dream Entertainment wrote, “This Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, we’re blessed to unveil the official poster of our National Award-winning film, Deep Fridge, directed by Arjunn Dutta and produced by Krishna Kyal.”

“Catch Deep Fridge in cinemas on November 21st, we hope it touches hearts and resonates with audiences in unexpected ways,” they added.

The poster features Abir, Tanushree and Anuradha Mukherjee. The film’s title appears at the centre written in both Bengali and English.

Deep Fridge had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2023. The film explores the complications of relationships.

Produced by Krishna Kyal, the film also stars Debjani Chatterjee, Shoaib Kabeer, Kaushik Chatterjee, Lakshya Bhattacharya, Priyanka Guha, and Arya Dasgupta.

Dutta made his directorial debut in 2018 with Abyakto. His second feature film, Guldasta, was released in 2020, followed by Shrimati (2022).

