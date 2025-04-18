Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ now streaming on OTT

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s latest romantic-comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi is now available to stream on JioHotstar.

Mudassar Aziz, known for movies such as Happy Bhag Jayegi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein, has directed the film, which is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It also stars Aditya Seal, Dino Morea and Anita Raj in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor as Ankur Chaddha, an entitled Delhi boy who is haunted by his disastrous marriage to his college sweetheart Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar) even two years after their divorce.

However, when Ankur goes on a trip with Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh), the popular college girl who is now a physiotherapist, he falls in love with her. Unfortunately, Prabhleen has an accident, loses her memory and forgets that Ankur and she are divorced. The two women then vie for Ankur’s attention, setting off a chain of perplexing and comic events.

Released theatrically on February 21, Mere Husband Ki Biwi performed poorly at the box office, earning around Rs 12.10 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, also starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the Netflix series The Royals.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has Indian 3 and De De Pyaar De 2 in the pipeline.