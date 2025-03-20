Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ to stream on JioHotstar this weekend

Following its successful theatrical run, Jon M. Chu’s musical fantasy Wicked is set for an OTT premiere on JioHotstar on March 22 in English and Hindi, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“The academy-award winning story of the Witches of Oz,” JioHotstar wrote alongside a teaser of the film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in theatres on November 22 last year, Wicked grossed over USD 735 million worldwide, beating the 2008 musical comedy Mamma Mia! to become the highest-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical.

Adapted from Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz’s eponymous Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch, Wicked chronicles the events prior to Dorothy’s arrival in L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Alongside Erivo as Elphaba and Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, the cast of Wicked includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

At the Academy Awards this year, Wicked bagged two trophies — best costume design for Paul Tazewell and best production design for Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales — out of 10 total nominations.

Wicked bagged three wins — for best director, best production design and best costume design at the Critics Choice Awards — this year.

Following the success of the first part of Wicked, a sequel titled Wicked: For Good, is set to hit theatres on November 21.