Jason Momoa to play DC antihero Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is set to join the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the iconic DC antihero Lobo, he announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

Momoa, who last appeared in DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, gushed over the interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter in the upcoming film. Expressing his excitement over playing the role, the 45-year-old actor took to Instagram and recalled his connection to the character.

“So Lobo was... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role," he said. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*ck yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there,” reads a screenshot of a past interview where Momoa was vocal about his interest to play the character. The actor has expressed his desire to portray Lobo several times in the past, even before James Gunn began leading DC.

The caption of his post, however, revealed the big news. “They called,” he wrote, officially announcing his addition to the cast.

Taking to the comments section, DC chief James Gunn wrote, “Welcome, my friend. 🏍️”

Directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by DC Studios, the upcoming film adaptation of Tom King’s acclaimed comic book series will release in 2026. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow stars Milly Alcock as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. While Matthias Schoenaerts will play the villain Krem of the Yellow Hill, Eve Ridley will portray Ruthye Marye Knoll. However, plot details of the film are kept under wraps.

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo made his debut in Omega Men #3 (1983) as one of the most eccentric antiheroes who enjoys chaos in the DC universe. The Czarian antihero, who was originally imagined as a satirical take on the violent characters in 1980s films, quickly turned into a fan-favourite due to his brute force, dark humour and superhuman strength.

Momoa’s recent Aquaman films have grossed more than USD 1.5 billion worldwide. The actor's upcoming projects include A Minecraft Movie, set to release on April 4 and the comedy-action film Animal Friends, which also stars Ryan Reynolds. He is also set to appear in Fast X: Part 2, the Apple miniseries Chief of War and the buddy cop film The Wrecking Crew alongside Dave Bautista.