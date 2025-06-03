Anushka Shetty-starrer ‘Ghaati’ to release in July; new poster out

Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming crime-action drama Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, is set to hit screens on July 11, production banner UV Creations announced on Monday.

“Coming to claim her throne and conquer the box office. #Ghaati grand release worldwide on July 11th,” the makers wrote alongside a new poster of the film.

Previously, the film was slated to hit theatres worldwide on April 18.

The latest poster shows Anushka, Vikram and Ravindra Vijay wading through a river, heavily laden with baggage.

Last year, the makers dropped a teaser of the film which shows Anushka’s character boarding a bus with a sickle in hand. Her silver anklets and tattooed feet suggest she belongs to a local tribal community. In a gripping scene, she ruthlessly severs a man’s head. His blood splatters onto her face and trickles down. She then carries the severed head with her. The teaser ends with a close-up of Anushka smoking a cigar.

Ghaati is touted as a raw tale from the valleys of India about a woman who is a victim, a criminal and a legend. As per media reports, Ghaati explores the journey of a woman from a victim to a criminal mastermind, involved in the illicit cannabis trade.

Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments, Ghaati will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Nagavelli Vidya Sagar has composed the music for the film with dialogues written by Sai Madhav Burra.

The film marks the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and Krish Jagarlamudi after the 2010 action drama Vedam.