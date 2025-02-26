‘Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1’ to re-release in Indian theatres this Friday

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 hit gangster actioner Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 will re-release in Indian theatres on February 28, PVR Cinemas announced on X on Tuesday.

“The unforgettable saga of grit and glory is here again. Gangs of Wasseypur returns to light up the big screen. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 28,” wrote the multiplex chain alongside a poster of the film.

The two-part intergenerational revenge saga starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 and Part 2 are set in Wasseypur, a small town close to Dhanbad in Jharkhand. The story chronicles the rise of the coal mafia, spanning three generations of a family caught in a cycle of theft, extortion, and murder. The narrative unfolds over 68 years, from 1941 to 2009.

Gangs of Wasseypur premiered at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight. Originally conceived as a single film with a runtime of 321 minutes, the film was split into two parts due to the reluctance of theatre owners in India to screen films longer than five hours.

The first part of Gangs of Wasseypur, co-written by Kashyap and Zeishan Quadri, was released on June 22, 2012, followed by the second part on August 8, 2012. The film’s soundtrack was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and Piyush Mishra, with lyrics by Mishra and Varun Grover.

Gangs of Wasseypur bagged two honours — Best Audiography and Special Jury Award for Nawazuddin Siddiqui — at the 60th National Film Awards ceremony in 2013.

Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 is not the only film re-releasing in theatres this week. A digitally restored version of Yash Chopra’s 1997 musical romance Dil To Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, will also return to the big screen this Friday.