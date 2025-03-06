Anurag Kashyap quits Bollywood, says the Hindi film industry has become ‘too toxic’

Actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently said that he has quit Bollywood and relocated to the South, citing the “toxic” culture of chasing box office numbers in the Hindi film industry as the reason behind his decision.

“I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 and Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone,” Kashyap told The Hindu in an interview.

According to news reports, Kashyap has relocated to Bengaluru for a more “fulfilling and creative” experience.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India last year, Kashyap opened up about his frustration with the Bollywood industry for the first time.

"I envy them (South filmmakers). Because now, it's difficult for me to go out and experiment. Because now, it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit. They're like, 'Where are my margins? I'm losing money.' I'm like, 'You don't want to make this movie? Don't make this movie.' But I just cannot. Because right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about 'how do we sell it?' So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai," Kashyap had told The Hollywood Reporter India last year.

Disillusionment with a myopic Hindi film industry, risk-aversion among producers and platforms, insecure actors favouring lavish lifestyles over challenging and exciting work are among the reasons Kashyap recently cited for his exit from Bollywood.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director also spoke about the disadvantages of OTT content and self-censorship in India. “All films until and unless acquired by OTT cannot go ahead,” Kashyap said. “So they get to dictate the content. It is why everything looks the same,” he added.

India doesn’t support ‘Cannes kind’ of cinema, Kashyap said, adding that he is in a good space despite such evident loopholes in the industry.

The news of Kashyap shifting to the South film industry coincides with the Hindi dub release of Footage, a 2024 Malayalam film starring Manju Warrier. Footage, presented by Kashyap, is an experimental found-footage thriller set during the pandemic. The Hindi version of the film, slated to release on March 7, marks the directorial debut of editor Saiju Sreedharan, known for Kumbalangi Nights and Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The Hindi version will be released on March 7.

Kashyap will be next seen in Dacoit in a cop avatar. The film, set to release in both Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.