Anurag Kashyap’s first-look poster for Telugu debut ‘Dacoit’ out

Actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has joined the cast of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming action drama Dacoit, his Telugu debut as an actor, the makers announced on Friday alongside a first-look poster of his character from the film.

“Fearless, witty, and brutally honest - Introducing the BRILLIANT @anuragkashyap10 to Telugu as ‘Inspector Swamy’ in Adivi Sesh’s #DACOIT,” production house Annapurna Studios wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

In the poster, the 52-year-old actor-filmmaker sports a black shirt and a beaded neckpiece. Flanked by police officers, he gazes at something in the distance with a troubled expression on his face.

According to IMDb, Dacoit revolves around an angry man seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.

The film is directed by Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Adivi.

On the 40th birthday of Adivi, the makers unveiled the first-look of Mrunal from the film. “Yes I gave up. But loved with a true heart. Happy Birthday, @AdiviSesh #DACOIT,” reads the caption of the post.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.