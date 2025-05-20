Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’ to hit Indian screens in July

Anupam Kher’s directorial venture Tanvi The Great is set to hit screens in India on July 18, the makers announced on Monday.

In the first-look-poster of the film, Shubangi Dutt’s Tanvi is seen joyfully dancing amidst a military drill. The presence of the Indian national flag in the background adds a patriotic undertone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They called her different, but she never saw that as a weakness. While the world tried to fit her into boxes, she chose to break them, one by one. #TanviTheGreat is a reminder that being different doesn't make you less, it makes you unstoppable,” production banner Anupam Kher Studios wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

The film, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC, was screened at the Cannes Market during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

Starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt, Tanvi The Great explores autism as a superpower.

The one-minute-21-second-long teaser of Tanvi The Great, which was dropped on April 28, draws us into Tanvi’s world. She is a mysterious girl who stands out in her own remarkable way. From immersing herself in nature’s beauty to navigating tasks independently, every moment in the trailer reveals the extraordinary qualities she possesses.

The upcoming musical marks Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair 23 years after his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish.

Lyricist Kausar Munir has written the lyrics for the film’s songs, composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

Tanvi The Great also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser and Pallavi Joshi.

Kher was accompanied by Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and Shubhangi Dutt at Cannes.