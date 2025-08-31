Anjali Raghav reacts to Pawan Singh’s apology following indecent behaviour

Hours after Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh apologised after a video of him touching Anjali Raghav went viral on the internet, the actress-model took to social media to react to Singh’s apology.

The viral video shows Singh touching Raghav’s waist as she resists and appears visibly uncomfortable. The video sparked an outrage on social media with netizens condemning Singh’s behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raghav addressed the incident and the ensuing social media outrage on Saturday via Instagram Live. She asked her audience what she should have done in such a situation. “I am from Haryana. I was in Lucknow at that time. There, the fan base was Pawan Singh’s and they worshipped him. If I would have said anything, do you think they would have supported me?” she said.

Raghav explained that Singh initially told her there was something on her waist. She was addressing the public. So, she tried to ignore it. However, he repeated his action again. When she went backstage, her team confirmed there was nothing on her waist.

“Do you think any girl will like it if she is touched without her consent? I had no problem while shooting for a project with Pawan Singh. So, I had agreed to the promotional event. As an artist, I wanted to experiment. But, now I don’t wish to work in the Bhojpuri industry any longer. I am happy here with my family in Haryana,” said Raghav in her video.

Shortly after Raghav’s Instagram Live, Singh issued an apology. “Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad. I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise,” he wrote in his note.

Instagram

Raghav responded to Singh’s Instagram story. She said, “Pawan Singh has accepted his mistake. He is senior to me, and I respect him. So, I forgive him. I don’t want to stretch this issue any further.”

Instagram

Singh and Raghav had collaborated on the song Saiya Seva Kare.