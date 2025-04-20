‘Bhog’ trailer: Anirban Bhattacharya trades logic for obsession in supernatural horror series

Hoichoi has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming original series Bhog, a supernatural horror drama directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, set to premiere on the platform on May 1.

Starring Anirban Bhattacharya and Parno Mittra in lead roles, Bhog follows the story of Atin (Anirban), a rational, scientifically minded man whose life begins to spiral after he brings home a mysterious brass idol from a curio shop. Atin finds himself consumed by dreams, voices, and a growing obsession with unfamiliar rituals.

“Bhog is not just horror — it’s psychological, emotional, and deeply human,” said Bhattacharya. “Atin is someone who trusts logic, but when confronted with something beyond explanation, that belief begins to crumble. It was a complex character to portray.”

Parno Mittra plays Damri, a mysterious woman whose appearance coincides with Atin’s descent into delusion. “Damri is unlike any character I’ve played before,” Mittra said. “She’s enigmatic and unsettling — her presence is both haunting and poetic.”

The series, based on a story by Avik Sarkar, also features Rajatava Dutta, Sudipa Basu, and Subhasish Mukhopadhyay in pivotal roles.

https://youtu.be/nT-kPVe8KSc?si=TVSA5w35n9gV7cc8

This is the first time that Parambrata has directed Anirban. Parambrata’s previous series Nikosh Chhaya, which revolved around an occult specialist Niren Bhaduri (played by Chiranjeet Chakrabarti), dropped on Hoichoi in October 2024.

The original story Bhog was turned into an audiobook, and was also adapted into a feature film by director Raajhorshee De, titled Purba Paschim Dakshin Uttar Asbei.