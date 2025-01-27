Bobby Deol looks fierce as Aurangzeb in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Part 1 character poster

Bobby Deol looks fierce as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in his first-look poster for the upcoming Telugu action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part -1 Sword vs Spirit, dropped by the makers on the actor’s 56th birthday on Monday.

“Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence @iambobbydeol a very Happy Birthday! - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu,” the Telugu branch of the record label Tips wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the poster, Bobby is seen in a fresh avatar as Aurangzeb, sporting regal clothes and wielding a sword on what seems like a battlefield. While his soldiers guard him, Aurangzeb poses a challenge to an enemy and points his weapon at him.

“The first Indian to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. The early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chooses to raise revolution against the ghastly actions of the army generals in the Mughal empire,” reads the official synopsis of the film as per IMDb.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu, the legendary outlaw who is tasked with the job of stealing the Kohinoor diamond from the Mughals in the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, Pavani Reddy as Durgamati, Nargis Fakhri as Roshanara, Jisshu Sengupta as Hakim Abushahid and Jim Sarbh as Ali Afzal Khan. Nora Fatehi is set to play a cameo in the film. The film is adapted from a screenplay by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra.

Bobby was recently seen in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. In 2024, he starred in Siva’s fantasy-action film Kanguva alongside Suriya and Disha Patani. Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bobby also has the films Housefull 5, YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha and Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Jana Nayagan in the pipeline.

Presented by AM Rathnam and backed by Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated to hit theatres worldwide on March 28.