Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra celebrate 10 years of Zoya Akhtar’s comedy drama ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’

Actors Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on Thursday celebrated the 10th anniversary of Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do by sharing memorable moments from the family drama.

Also starring Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles, Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around a dysfunctional family that invites their extended relatives and friends on a 10-day cruise to celebrate their parents’ 30th wedding anniversary, leading to moments of conflict and eventual reconciliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do — a film that only gets younger while making our hearts beat louder every time,” Anil wrote on Instagram alongside the images.

In the pictures, Anil is seen posing on the deck of the cruise ship and engaging in a conversation with Zoya.

Anil also posted a monochrome picture, where he posed with his co-stars Priyanka, Rahul Bose and Ranveer Singh.

Priyanka shared a clip from the dance sequence of Girls Like To Swing to celebrate the film’s anniversary, bringing back memories of the iconic song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and featuring Anushka Sharma.

Marking a decade of the film’s release, Zoya Akhtar also posted a bunch of film stills on Instagram. “Dil Dhadakne Do. Big love to the best crew and the most amazing cast. And a big thank you to that life-changing experience. #10YearsofDilDhadakneDo,” Zoya wrote on Instagram.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who was also a part of the film, celebrated the film’s 10th anniversary. He wrote, “Celebrating 10 years of laughter, love, and family ties. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo.”

Dil Dhadakne Do, which was a success at the box office, is currently streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.