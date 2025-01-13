Alanna Panday's favourite LA holiday spot gutted in wildfire: 'We were here a week ago'

Internet personality Alanna Panday’s favourite family holiday spot in Malibu has been gutted in the wildfires ravaging the California county, she said in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing throwback pictures with her baby boy River from the beachside property.

“Can’t believe we were here a week ago and now it’s been completely wiped out by the fire. This was one of our favourite places to go to as a family,” the 29-year-old digital creator, who is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday, wrote alongside the pictures.

Revealing the significance the place holds, Alanna added that the Malibu spot is the first place she and her husband Ivor McCray V took their child River to when he was born last year.

Extending emotional support to the victims of the wildfire, Alanna said, “I can’t imagine what everyone that lived there is feeling right now. Our hearts go out to all the people that lost their homes and businesses.”

The pictures show Alanna with her baby boy River at a beachside house, indulging in comfort food and enjoying the balmy winds. In the first picture, she holds River in her arms and gazes at him lovingly while standing on the front porch of the property overlooking the serene sea.

Another picture shows River poring over a food menu while being seated on his mother’s lap. A strapless nude pink top and beige trousers was Alanna’s choice of outfit for the sunny day at the beach. The place was a perfect getaway spot for Alanna and her friends as well, shows one of the photos in which they stood on the balcony to soak up the sun.

Earlier, The Tribe star shared an update about her family’s safety on her Instagram stories. “We left our ski trip early after finding out about the fires. We drove into LA through clouds of smoke, rushing home to pack our lives into a few suitcases or whatever fit into the back of our car,” Alanna wrote. “We're currently really close to 2 fires but don't have a level 3 evacuation warning yet. As of now we're safe and thank you to everyone that's reached out,” she added.

The wildfires, which have ravaged the Pacific Palisades area and other parts of Los Angeles, have claimed at least 16 lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures. Celebrities have not been spared from the devastation, with public figures like Paris Hilton, Cary Elwes, James Woods, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore being affected.