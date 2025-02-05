Amitabh Bachchan shares photo of newborn Abhishek in incubator on son's 49th birthday

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a never-before-seen photo of son Abhishek Bachchan in an incubator, seemingly clicked on the day he was born, to wish the I Want To Talk actor on his 49th birthday today.

The black-and-white photograph shows Amitabh standing in the maternity ward, surrounded by a group of nurses, while newborn Abhishek rests in an incubator. Reflecting on time passing swiftly, he wrote, “And tonight shall be a latish night .. Abhishek turns 49 .. and his new year shall be brought in .. Feb 5, 1976 .. Time has passed rapidly.”

In his post, Amitabh expressed the struggle of sharing personal emotions in today’s world, emphasising how words can often be misinterpreted. “At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said .. an urge .. But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries, not necessarily compassionate with the text, gets mutilated,” the veteran actor wrote.

“One rather keep all of it within and prevent its express .. One does not need the strength of its silence, but the satisfaction of its unreserved comment being with you rather than to be spread .. For one shall ever almost definitely lead to several unrelated others .. Work .. Enjoy ..the best time spent,” the Vettaiyan actor added.

Amitabh Bachchan has always been vocal in supporting and appreciating Abhishek’s journey, both personally and professionally. He often takes to social media to share praises Abhishek receives from fans. The father-son duo was recently spotted together at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, cheering for the Indian cricket team.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host the latest season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk, which released in theatres in November 2024.