American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott to perform in India for the first time in October

American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott is set to perform in India for the first time in October, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

“Joburg/ Asia we OTW soon I wanna see something,” wrote Scott, sharing a schedule of his upcoming concerts in Africa, India, South Korea, China and Japan.

The 33-year-old artiste will be performing in India as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour. Scott’s debut performance in India will take place at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025.

Tickets for the concert will soon be available on BookMyShow, the ticket booking platform said in a social media post.

“TRAVIS SCOTT. CIRCUS MAXIMUS STADIUM TOUR. INDIA. We waited for this one. We prayed for this one. Now it’s time to lose our minds. Let’s rage like never before,” reads a post on BookMyShow.Live’s X account.

The Circus Maximus World Tour is the fourth concert tour by Scott and it seeks to promote his fourth studio album Utopia (2023). The musician’s last tour, Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour, ended in 2019. The Circus Maximus World Tour, which commenced on October 11, 2023, in North Carolina, will conclude on November 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Known for chart-topping singles like Highest in the Room (2019), The Scotts (2020), and Franchise (2020), Scott has joined the slew of international celebrities recently performing in India. British rock band Coldplay and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai this year. Canadian musician Shawn Mendes also performed in Mumbai during the third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025. Global sensation Bryan Adams captivated audiences in Mumbai in December last year.

American hard rock band Guns N' Roses is also set to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17 as part of their India 2025 tour.