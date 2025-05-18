Guns N’ Roses rocks Mumbai with a power-packed concert after 12 years

Twelve years after their last performance in India, legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses made a thunderous comeback on Saturday evening, electrifying a packed crowd at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course with a high-octane performance.

The iconic group — comprising vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Richard Fortus, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, drummer Isaac Carpenter, and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese — took the stage around 7pm, igniting the venue with their signature sound and charisma.

The evening kicked off with Indian rock band Girish and the Chronicles setting the tone for the night. Their 30-minute set warmed up the crowd, blending seamlessly into the excitement that built up to the main act.

The band performed for over three hours, treating fans to more than 25 songs, including timeless classics such as Welcome to the Jungle, It’s So Easy, Pretty Tied Up, Yesterday, November Rain, and Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.

Guns N’ Roses performing in front of a packed crowd at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course (Instagram)

Despite Mumbai’s humid evening weather, fans showed up in droves, many equipped with hand fans and portable coolers, determined to relive the soundtrack of their youth.

“Guns N' Roses Mumbai 2025. 3 hours nonstop concert. Hats off the energy levels of Slash, Axl Rose! Issac Carpenter you stole the show,” one X user wrote.

“Had one of the greatest experiences of my life tonight. Watched Guns N Roses live in Mumbai. My introduction to rock music and a lot of my formative years were spent with their music. Tonight was just way too special. Also watching my guitar hero Slash take the stage,” another fan posted.

Some users, however, complained about the long queues leading to the venue.

“Great exercise at the Guns N Roses event. Walked 4 kms in the queue to reach the venue,” another user wrote.