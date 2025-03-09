‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and ‘Panchayat’ Season 3 dominate IIFA Digital Awards 2025

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila and TVF’s Panchayat Season 3 emerged as the big winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place in Jaipur on Saturday.

Amar Singh Chamkila took home the trophy for best film, while Imtiaz Ali was named the best director in film categories. Meanwhile, Panchayat Season 3 bagged the honours for best series and best direction (series) for Deepak Kumar Mishra. Jitendra Kumar was named the best actor (series) for his role as the secretary of a village panchayat on the Prime Video show.

Among the other winners in film categories, Kriti Sanon was named best actress for Do Patti, which marked her debut as a producer. Vikrant Massey won the award for best actor for Sector 36. Anupriya Goenka and Deepak Dobriyal bagged the awards for performance in a supporting role, for Berlin, and Sector 36, respectively.

Among the web shows, Shreya Chaudhry was adjudged the best actress for her performance in Bandish Bandits Season 2. Sanjeeda Shaikh won the award for best supporting actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, while Faisal Malik was named the best supporting actor for Panchayat Season 3. Kota Factory Season 3 won the award for best story for an original series.

In the non-scripted categories, Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives took home the award for best reality series while Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was named the best documentary series. Anurag Saikia bagged the trophy for best title track for Ishq Hai from Mismatched Season 3.