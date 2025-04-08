Allu Arjun and Atlee team up for magnum opus with VFX team behind ‘Avengers’, ‘MI’

Following the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, actor Allu Arjun is set to star in filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, billed as a magnum opus, makers Sun Pictures announced on Tuesday to mark Allu’s 43rd birthday.

Sharing a video that features Allu and Atlee in conversation with VFX experts from across the world, Sun Pictures wrote on X, “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.”

VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for working in films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The video also featured Mike Elizalde, president of Spectral Motion, alongside Academy Award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh.

Talking about the film in an interview, Atlee said, “A6 really consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script. We are now in the prep stage. Very soon, a bang-on announcement will come your way with god’s blessings. Wait for the casting. Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone. I’m not being pompous, but I feel A6 will make the country proud.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun was recently seen in the actioner Pushpa 2: The Rule. Also starring Rashmika MAndanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film which is a sequel to Allu’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Allu Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,232.75 crore nett at the domestic box office by its 55th day in the theatres, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Atlee last directed Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The Hindi action drama, released in 2023, is streaming on Netflix.