Alia Bhatt turns heads in sari-inspired Gucci ensemble at Cannes closing ceremony; see pictures

Actress Alia Bhatt turned heads at the closing ceremony of Cannes International Film Festival 2025 on Saturday in a soft-nude sari-inspired ensemble.

For her dreamy look, the 32-year-old actress wore a nude-coloured sequinned sari-like drape from the house of Gucci, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

The outfit consisted of a deep-neck blouse, a body-hugging skirt and a floor-sweeping drape with Swarovski crystals encrusted in a GG monogrammed mesh sari. She kept her wavy tresses open and opted for a diamond tennis necklace.

“Happy, sunny day at #Cannes2025,” Alia captioned her post.

On Friday, Alia made her much-awaited Cannes red carpet debut in a soft nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown made with Ecru Chantilly lace.

Her ensemble consisted of an off-shoulder bodycon gown featuring intricate white floral embroidery on a corset bodice. Ruffles made of mousseline, crepeline and organza cascaded down the gown. A fluffy, layered tulle train accentuated the ensemble.

The actress’s second look for Cannes this year comprised a sculpted black Armani Privé off-shoulder gown. The tube-style bodice was made of shimmering blue gemstones. A delicate headpiece, dainty earrings and a diamond ring completed her look.

Alia was at the Palais des Festivals for her role as global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She attended the film premiere of The Mastermind, directed by Kelly Reichardt.

After starring in the jailbreak thriller Jigra alongside Vedang Raina last year, Alia is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh.