MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 25 May 2025

Alia Bhatt turns heads in sari-inspired Gucci ensemble at Cannes closing ceremony; see pictures

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old actress made her Cannes red carpet debut in a soft nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown made with Ecru Chantilly lace

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.05.25, 10:58 AM
Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025 Instagram/ @aliabhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt turned heads at the closing ceremony of Cannes International Film Festival 2025 on Saturday in a soft-nude sari-inspired ensemble.

For her dreamy look, the 32-year-old actress wore a nude-coloured sequinned sari-like drape from the house of Gucci, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outfit consisted of a deep-neck blouse, a body-hugging skirt and a floor-sweeping drape with Swarovski crystals encrusted in a GG monogrammed mesh sari. She kept her wavy tresses open and opted for a diamond tennis necklace.

“Happy, sunny day at #Cannes2025,” Alia captioned her post.

On Friday, Alia made her much-awaited Cannes red carpet debut in a soft nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown made with Ecru Chantilly lace.

Her ensemble consisted of an off-shoulder bodycon gown featuring intricate white floral embroidery on a corset bodice. Ruffles made of mousseline, crepeline and organza cascaded down the gown. A fluffy, layered tulle train accentuated the ensemble.

The actress’s second look for Cannes this year comprised a sculpted black Armani Privé off-shoulder gown. The tube-style bodice was made of shimmering blue gemstones. A delicate headpiece, dainty earrings and a diamond ring completed her look.

Alia was at the Palais des Festivals for her role as global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She attended the film premiere of The Mastermind, directed by Kelly Reichardt.

After starring in the jailbreak thriller Jigra alongside Vedang Raina last year, Alia is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh.

RELATED TOPICS

Alia Bhatt Cannes Cannes 2025 Gucci
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Worry over alarming 96% FDI plunge, but RBI confident on 'maturity of Indian economy'

The gross FDI — the money ploughed into India by overseas companies — rose by 13.7 per cent to $81 billion in 2024-25 from $71.3 billion the previous year
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Quote left Quote right

Calling horrific terror strike in Pahalgam a conflict in Kashmir equates victim and attacker

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT