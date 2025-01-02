Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and other members of Bhatt-Kapoor family enjoy cruise in Thailand

Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently enjoyed a cruise in Thailand with their daughter Raha and other members of the extended Bhatt-Kapoor family, including Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The photos, shared by Soni Razdan on Thursday, also feature Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara. While Alia sports a vibrant pink top, Ranbir looks dapper in a black vest in the pictures.

Riddhima, who recently appeared in the popular Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, looks gorgeous in a shimmery strapless top and black trousers.

“Making forever memories,” wrote Soni Razdan alongside the photos on Instagram.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The first instalment of this mythological epic is slated to hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part following the next Diwali.

Alia is set to star in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari Wagh.

Ranbir and Alia will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama Love & War, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on March 20, 2026.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. Later that year, on November 6, Alia gave birth to Raha.